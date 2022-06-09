Beaufort Memorial Hospital announces plans to improve surgical unit

BEAUFORT COUNT, Sc. (WTOC) - $18 million of federal money is going toward a big project at one Lowcountry hospital.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital has announced plans to improve the surgical unit here in the coming months. It’ll be the first major OR renovation project in nearly 30 years and the hospital says it’ll make sure their facilities can keep up with the rapid growth of the population they serve.

Russell Baxley, the CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital said, “That’s really why we have such a need for this project, for this expansion, is to accommodate these new surgeons we’re bringing to the market to accommodate all the population growth.”

Surgeons at the hospital say their operations are going smoothly now, but they’re ready for some upgrades.

“While I certainly don’t feel like we’re behind the times its time to get updated,” said Dr. Edward Blocker.

The project also comes with boosts to all kinds of machinery.

“This project will help us modernize the technology, the laparoscopic equipment, the towers, the lights, the booms, the flat panel screens that are all required right.”

Dr. Blocker says all that improved equipment takes up room, making the extra space on the way that much more important.

“The available space in the OR with all this technology is getting smaller so space is really what we need to keep up with this technology.”

The hospital’s CEO says it’ll help the community on a scale far beyond the walls of an operating room as well.

“We also want to make sure that when people do relocate to the Beaufort area they don’t feel they have to go out of Beaufort to get high quality care.”

The project will be done in phases and is expected to be fully completed in two to three years.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.