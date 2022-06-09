Chairs for Charity returns to Tybee Island this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer vacation means tons of events for Tybee Island! One of those events is Chairs for Charity that returns this weekend for its second year.

Chairs for Charity came about last year when a Tybee resident wanted to repurpose old chairs for a good cause. Some of the ones for this year’s event include a “time out chair,” an octopus chair and one in support of Ukraine.

Each one is painted by local Tybee Island artists and will be auctioned off at the event. Organizers say more than 20 businesses have also donated things people can bid on like vacation stays and activity vouchers.

Last year, the event raised more than $11,000 and it all went to the island’s community food pantry.

With hopes of raising just as much this year, organizers say half will go to the food pantry and half will got to the Sidewalk to the Sea program at the marine science center.

This program brings kids from the inner city, who don’t have transportation, to the beach. Each organization says this money is instrumental in what they can provide to the community.

Roxy Hogan, a volunteer with the Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry, said, “It’s just wonderful to be able to know that we don’t have to worry when we go to Second Harvest. How much are we spending? Do we have to stay on a tight, tight budget? Can we give this out this week?”

“Our program brings them to the beach, lets them put their feet in the sand and lets them wade in the great Atlantic Ocean and then learn about their coast and their ocean,” said Cathy Sakas with the Tybee Island Marine Science Center.

If you’re interested in coming out to the event it’s on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Guard House.

