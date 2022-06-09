City of Savannah plans to purchase Evergreen Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders say the move to buy Evergreen Cemetery is a huge win for families with loved ones buried here, and a step toward returning honor to this final resting place for so many.

For years, volunteers have been fighting a seemingly never ending battle to keep trash and debris cleaned up, as well as vegetation from covering the headstones and plots at Evergreen.

Even though fines were levied against the owners, they haven’t been able to keep up with maintaining the grounds.

So now, city leaders say they’re working toward what’s called a friendly condemnation of the property that will pave the way for it to be bought by the city.

“What that process is, is that we, the City Manager has hired an appraiser in order to value the remaining pieces of the property that are left for burial lots,” said District 5 Alderwoman Shabazz.

Once that value is established, the city can move forward with the purchasing process, which Alderwoman Shabazz says will hopefully be underway in the coming weeks.

Savannah’s city manager, Jay Melder, said, “Resources will be added. We’ve been planning for this for a number of years, planning specifically this year, hoping to be able to get through these processes, and be able to have it under the city’s control as soon as we can. So the resources are in place, and the expertise is in place. And we’re ready for this process to be over so that we can add this cemetery to our portfolio.”

Once the cemetery is purchased, Evergreen will be the sixth cemetery owned and operated by the City of Savannah.

