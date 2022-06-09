Grand jury indicts two suspects for murder of European tourist in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted two people on murder charges in the April shooting death of a British tourist in downtown Savannah.

Georgiamae Lawrence, 28, and Corey Reynolds Kent, 42, are both charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault in the death of Benjamin Tucker and wounding of another man. Lawrence also faces weapons charges.

On April 24, the Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Timesaver Store on West Bay Street. Officers found two male victims when they arrived.

Tucker, who was visiting Savannah from London, died at the hospital.

