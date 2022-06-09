‘Model Dads’ strut the catwalk in senior fashion show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Services of Savannah celebrated Father’s Day a bit early Thursday.

Giving fathers their day in the spotlight with a fashion show highlighting the “Model Dads” in our community, bringing out all the stars.

Giving them their moment in the spotlight

“Nobody ever really does anything for the fathers, so we decided to showcase our fathers,” said Carver Center Recreation Leader Sharon Wanda Aikens.

These fathers seemed to truly relish every second of it.

“It felt good, especially with all these pretty ladies out here. It’s like a rooster in a hen house. We got it going on,” said 73-year-old Oliver Burke.

Dads proving, they still got style.

“I broke out my duds today,” said dad and Moses Jackson employee Willie DeLoach.

Looking their finest, no matter the cost.

“Them things cost $14.50 for socks. But they’re in style, you know what I’m saying,” said Burke.

But of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“Who looked best today?”

“I did!” 77-year-old ‘Model Dad’ Charlie Roberts responded.

So, although they may only be models on this day, every day they walk the walk as true model dads.

“I hope that they take away that they are absolutely appreciated and just as important as mothers and feel all the love we are giving them,” said Senior Services Program Coordinator Imani Poole.

Organizers tell WTOC they celebrated Father’s Day early because next week they’ll be holding the Juneteenth celebration, something they invite the whole community to attend.

