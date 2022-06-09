Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

NCAA baseball regional brings successful weekend to Georgia Southern and Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Just a few days ago, Georgia Southern and Statesboro saw thousands of visitors come to town as they hosted an NCAA regional for the first time in school history.

Georgia Southern’s athletic director tells me that hosting an NCAA baseball regional over the weekend brought the off-field success they hoped it would.

The opportunity for Statesboro and Georgia Southern to host one of only 16 regional’s may have caught some across the nation by surprise. But, Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko says everyone pulled together on just a few days notice to do it and do it well.

“When you invite somebody to your home, you want them to see the best parts of the house. You want to be prideful of that but you also want to show them a good time and I think we did that.”

He says it included local hotels and restaurants and other businesses putting out the welcome mat around town for thousands of visitors.

“..it’s just more affirmation of how special Statesboro is as well as Georgia Southern.”

He says the weekend’s success can possibly help Georgia Southern baseball in recruiting players, but also convince high-profile teams to come to Statesboro to play in the future and help make the case to let the Eagles host again when they qualify for the playoffs again.

He believes the weekend helps elevate the perception of Georgia Southern with the NCAA as well as the teams who played here or watched on TV.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosive find pulled out of one of Chatham County’s waterways
VIDEO: Potential Civil War-era cannon balls pulled from Chatham County waterway
FILE PHOTO
Property taxes expected to increase in Chatham County
The Savannah Fire Arson Unit asking for information related to a cold case involving a body...
Reward offered for information on Savannah arson cold case
Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets
Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

File Photo - Damage from Hurricane Matthew.
Family impacted by Hurricane Matthew shares insurance experience
Beaufort Memorial Hospital announces plans to improve surgical unit
Beaufort Memorial Hospital announces plans to improve surgical unit
Storm damage reports from the Burton Fire District
Chairs for Charity returns to Tybee Island this weekend
Chairs for Charity returns to Tybee Island this weekend
More Tybee homes being lifted thanks to FEMA grant