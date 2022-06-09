NCAA baseball regional brings successful weekend to Georgia Southern and Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Just a few days ago, Georgia Southern and Statesboro saw thousands of visitors come to town as they hosted an NCAA regional for the first time in school history.

Georgia Southern’s athletic director tells me that hosting an NCAA baseball regional over the weekend brought the off-field success they hoped it would.

The opportunity for Statesboro and Georgia Southern to host one of only 16 regional’s may have caught some across the nation by surprise. But, Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko says everyone pulled together on just a few days notice to do it and do it well.

“When you invite somebody to your home, you want them to see the best parts of the house. You want to be prideful of that but you also want to show them a good time and I think we did that.”

He says it included local hotels and restaurants and other businesses putting out the welcome mat around town for thousands of visitors.

“..it’s just more affirmation of how special Statesboro is as well as Georgia Southern.”

He says the weekend’s success can possibly help Georgia Southern baseball in recruiting players, but also convince high-profile teams to come to Statesboro to play in the future and help make the case to let the Eagles host again when they qualify for the playoffs again.

He believes the weekend helps elevate the perception of Georgia Southern with the NCAA as well as the teams who played here or watched on TV.

