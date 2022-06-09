Sky Cams
Preparations for Books to Kids backpack giveaway(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this morning, hundreds of books were stuffed into bags for kids all across our viewing area.

It’s all part of WTOC’s Books to Kids drive.

Several volunteers from WTOC and the Savannah Chatham County School System came to the WTOC Studio to help put books in bags. Those bags will be handed out to kids in just a few weeks.

The backpack giveaway kicks off on Morning Break Tuesday, June 21 and will continue through Tuesday, June 28.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said, “We will indeed be sharing these books with our students in the next few days and they will be excited. Because, what it does is it allows them to have that personal library at home. Some of their favorites, they’ll have an opportunity to read and practice, so in the fall they will be event stronger readers.”

We want to thank you all for your donations to the WTOC Books to Kids Book drive!

