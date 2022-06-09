A proposal for a new apartment complex in Richmond Hill is delayed again

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 200-unit apartment complex in Richmond Hill is still on the table. The complex would go near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way.

The delayed decision follows months of push back from residents who live in the area. The county said the applicant had some family issues come up so this won’t be heard again until August.

It was still a chance for them to regroup and address some of the community’s concerns.

Some residents off Harris Trail Road are saying “no” to 11 buildings and 220 units.

“I’d venture to guess not a single family that bought a home in our neighborhood not one of whom was told by the way, we’re going to build an apartment complex on this property adjacent to yours,” a resident said.

Another resident added: “I still think nothing should go there until the road is widened.”

Traffic is a big concern and widening and adding a right of way is something the county is planning to get done.

A developer met with some residents who voiced concerns about the road and the proximity of their homes to the site.

The developer was not present at the meeting, but they made changes to the plan, pulling the buildings back from the homes near the site.

Some residents said they see the compromise, but they still want the county to consider how to do this.

“It’s about being smart with this rapid growth...having control over how Bryan County and the City of Richmond Hill grows and develops.”

Another resident said there might be a better option to keep people in the community.

“Why not single-story townhomes? The reason I say that is people who move into townhomes, they’re there for five to ten years or longer.”

One resident is all for it and wants people to see the bigger picture.

“I don’t want us to get the attitude that no other growth is good growth. It wasn’t too long ago that 144 was two lanes,” he said.

Since the developer needed extra time before this goes for a vote, the county tabled it. They said there are still several steps before this is finalized.

The next hearing is on August 9th at the commissioner’s building in Richmond Hill.

