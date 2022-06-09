Richmond Hill man charged with sexual exploitation of children

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Mark Mattil, 50, has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Mattil was arrested on Thursday, June 9, after collaboration between the BCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Mattil was transported to the Bryan County Jail.

