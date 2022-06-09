Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Richmond Hill man charged with sexual exploitation of children

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Mark Mattil, 50, has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Mattil was arrested on Thursday, June 9, after collaboration between the BCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Mattil was transported to the Bryan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosive find pulled out of one of Chatham County’s waterways
VIDEO: Potential Civil War-era cannon balls pulled from Chatham County waterway
FILE PHOTO
Property taxes expected to increase in Chatham County
The Savannah Fire Arson Unit asking for information related to a cold case involving a body...
Reward offered for information on Savannah arson cold case
Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets
Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

THE News at 6
Beaufort Memorial Hospital announces plans to improve surgical unit
THE News at 6
Savannah leaders discuss reducing crime initiatives
THE News at 6
8 years later, Santa Claus mini mart homicide still unsolved
Grand jury indicts two suspects for murder of European tourist in Savannah
THE News at 5:30
More Tybee homes being lifted thanks to FEMA grant