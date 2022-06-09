Savannah city council to decide on future investments, discuss crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council will decide on several large purchasing items during their meeting on Thursday, including some renewable energy plans and a new trail through the canal district.

One of the things council has been talking about a lot is renewable energy, and with the big announcement of the new electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, the City is starting to make their own preparations.

Council will be asked to approve six electric vehicle charging stations for about $42,000. Those would be installed in the Bryan Street and State Street parking garages.

Also during the meeting, council will be asked to approve a $167,000 contract for the Wetlands Preserve Park in the canal district.

The services included in the price would include the design of the trail as well as community engagement efforts on the project.

The mayor says he is excited about the growth in this area and how all the large projects in the canal district are coming together.

“It’s just good news that as this really takes shape, if you have been out there lately you see Gwinnett Street coming to fruition, we are adding parking, we’re mediating damaged land out there which is better for everybody around. Our arena is heavily used and the canal district immediately around the arena has taken shape so this is a part of all of that,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

Council will also be asked to approve about $6 million for construction for new sewer force main and about $7 million for sewer and storm water line rehabilitation.

It’s all happening during their meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

But before the meeting, city leaders will discuss what’s being done to address crime and violence in the City of Savannah.

When WTOC asked the mayor who we would be hearing from Thursday on this issue, he said “everyone.” This is not just a police department concern but something the entire community has a hand in.

During the city council’s workshop session at noon, there is one item on the agenda - Summer Crime and Violence Reduction Initiatives.

Mayor Van Johnson says this is a way for the City to be transparent with the public about what they have been working on to address concerns about violence and crime in the City.

The mayor says some of the incidents of violence are beyond their control but the City wants to work on the things that are under their control.

“We have to be able to do what we can to get in before those decisions, make sure we are doing what we can too address those decisions, making sure we create opportunities for off ramps for people to get mental health services, for them to get substance abuse services, for them to have employment, hence a lot of talk of employment for young people and recreation.”

The mayor says this is just the first of many updates to inform the public on their efforts and he expects more of these to happen throughout the summer months.

This discussion is scheduled for noon at City Hall.

The public is welcome to attend but if you are not able to make it, you can always watch the livestream online.

