Savannah leaders discuss reducing crime initiatives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders meeting today to discuss ways to keep violence off the streets as we head into the summer. They also discussed what challenges the community continues to face.

City Manager Jay Melder pointed out Savannah is seeing an uptick in violent crime like other cities around the nation.

Melder also said like other cities, Savannah is struggling with police officer recruiting and retention.

Melder says the Savannah Police Department currently faces a 21% vacancy rate.

The City Manager told Council he’ll be presenting a few ideas during budget discussions next month on ways to boost incentive for potential officers, looking at things like pay and compensation.

And Police Chief Roy Minter told Council recruitment was a top topic at a national conference he recently attended.

“We also realize it’s not only about compensation. Getting them in the door is one thing, but once we get them in the door, we’ve got to do what we can do to keep them in the door.”

Minter says that includes offering things like wellness programs for officers, stress management classes and career advancement opportunities.

In addition to recruiting and retention, another issue discussed at today’s workshop was the self-inflicted wound of sorts by some in the community leaving guns in their unlocked vehicles, and those being stolen and used in crimes.

“To leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle is irresponsible, it is negligent, it is dangerous. They are being utilized in other crimes, in the commission of other crimes. They’re being utilized against our community, they’re being utilized against our officers,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

According to Savannah Police Department stats, 103 guns have been stolen out of cars from the beginning of the year to the first of June. All but 7 of those vehicles were unlocked.

City leaders actually looked at several different options for ordinances that would punish those who had firearms stolen out of their unlocked vehicles.

The city attorney told Council today if they want to revisit those proposals and put any into effect, they could.

Back to the recruiting and retention issues, the recent officer survey we’ve reported on several times was also mentioned. There’s a lot more to today’s presentation at Council’s workshop. To view the full presentation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.