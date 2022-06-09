Storm damage reports from the Burton Fire District

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District has tweeted photos of storm damage on Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire district, multiple trees were down on Mink Point Boulevard, closing the road.

A power pole was knocked down on Laurel Bay.

#BurtonFD on scene of a power pole down in Laurel Bay & large tree blocking Mink Point Blvd. pic.twitter.com/Akx8WFZ8oH — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) June 9, 2022

Emergency crews also responded to a possible house fire in the Pinewood area.

#BurtonFD & MCAS FD on scene of a possible house fire in the Pinewood area & vehicle collision with entrapment in the Mink Pt area. pic.twitter.com/SzSCDdb5O2 — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) June 9, 2022

WTOC will updates this story as more information becomes available.

