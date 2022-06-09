Storm damage reports from the Burton Fire District
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District has tweeted photos of storm damage on Thursday afternoon.
According to the fire district, multiple trees were down on Mink Point Boulevard, closing the road.
A power pole was knocked down on Laurel Bay.
Emergency crews also responded to a possible house fire in the Pinewood area.
WTOC will updates this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.