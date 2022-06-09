Sky Cams
Storm damage reports from the Burton Fire District

(Burton Fire District)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District has tweeted photos of storm damage on Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire district, multiple trees were down on Mink Point Boulevard, closing the road.

A power pole was knocked down on Laurel Bay.

Emergency crews also responded to a possible house fire in the Pinewood area.

WTOC will updates this story as more information becomes available.

