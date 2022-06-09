Tempo hotel proposal at standstill in the Savannah Historic District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposal for a brand new hotel in Savannah’s Historic District is at a standstill with the Savannah Historic District Board of Review.

The hotel would occupy a lot on East Bryan Street where an old GBI office building currently sits.

This is considered a large-scale development, what is proposed to be the Tempo Hotel, part of the Hilton collection.

Those proposing the project want to build the 154-room hotel, and asked staff here at the MPC and the Historic District Board of Review to consider allowing them to build up to seven stories, with retail, the hotel lobby and a cafe on the ground level.

As the board conversation got underway after the staff recommendations and rebuttal by the architect representing the developers, several voiced their concern about the height.

Staff recommendations:

Reduce the height of the building, including: remove the bonus story, reduce the first floor to a maximum of 14′-6″, reduce the height above the 7th floor above the string course, and reduce the height of the access structure above the 7th story. Step the mass of the building back from the 3-story contributing building to the east and add fenestration to this façade where is steps back. Set the building back from the west and east property lines a minimum of 5 feet. Revise the parapeted flat roof shape to a shape that is compatible with visually related contributing building roof shapes. Redesign the rooflines to meet the roofline variation massing standard. Add architectural interest to the west and east façades. Remove the drop of lane. 8. Revise the door and window insets to be a minimum of 4 inches.

During board discussion, one brought up the concern of how another tall building would affect Savannah’s National Landmark Historic District designation.

The developers representative made the argument that the height and spacing of the hotel between neighboring buildings would be consistent with buildings up and down Bryan Street all the way to City Market.

After the meeting, WTOC caught up with the executive director of the MPC to see why so many recommendations were presented by staff on this project.

“It’s really important to make sure that we’re all trying to figure out how the City can continue to grow with tourism, and how we can figure out how to meet the very very very important requirements and standards of continuing to keep this landmark district historical,” explained Melanie Wilson, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission. “It’s a landmark district for a reason. You’ve got beautiful landmarks here, and hopefully we can reach a compromise to be able to either move this forward or, or not.”

Ultimately, the board unanimously voted to continue the proposal to the July 13th meeting.

If approved at that meeting, developers would start moving into the permitting phase for the demolition of the existing building.

