Warm day with isolated afternoon storms

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are waking up to a westerly breeze thanks to a cold front that is moving through.

A few showers are also possible, with the best chance for morning rain in our northern communities. Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s, but we will warm to near 90 degrees already by lunchtime. The chance for showers and thunderstorms builds in this afternoon. A strong storm or two could be possible with brief damaging wind, especially closer to the coast.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 1.2′ 10:13AM I 7.9′ 4:26AM I 1.6′ 10:59PM

Slightly drier air moves in on Friday, lowering our rain chance. Temperatures will still climb to the lower 90s during the afternoon.

Better rain chances return on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms around. A stronger storm or two will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected over the weekend.

Even warmer weather builds in next week, with lower 90s on Monday afternoon and mid 90s possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with low-end rain chances.

Tropical update:

Thankfully, there are no other areas of potential development we are monitoring for the next five days. A wave of Saharan dust over the Atlantic will move toward the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico over the next week. This dry air aloft will suppress tropical development over the next week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

