Bulloch County hopes to see industry growth from the new Hyundai plant

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Industrial development leaders in Bulloch County say it could be a natural fit for suppliers to the Hyundai Motor Group’s plant to set up shop here.

Hyundai’s announcement last month has communities across the region hoping parts of the operation could bring new business to them. Bulloch County’s Development Authority helped negotiate the project to this region.

Benjy Thompson, the CEO of the Development Authority, said, “there are a number of suppliers that will have to be within a certain distance to the main plant. Those will certainly come to the region. We’re not sure where yet. They’re not sure where yet.”

Potential supplier Aspen Aerogels has already started preparations for a plant in Bulloch County to make insulation sleeves for electric car batteries. That plant is the first to build in Bulloch County’s newest industrial site just 30 minutes from the megasite. Thompson says the park could see more arrivals.

“..it’s still very active and it will be until the very first car rolls off the line.”

Only a few miles from that site, Ogeechee Tech trains students on robotics and industrial maintenance. Thompson says that existing program could help prepare workers for what’s on the way.

“None of us know what’s going to happen, but we’re all preparing for what could happen.”

This will continue to develop over the next months and beyond.

