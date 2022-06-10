Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Bulloch County hopes to see industry growth from the new Hyundai plant

Bulloch County hopes to see industry growth from the new Hyundai plant
Bulloch County hopes to see industry growth from the new Hyundai plant(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Industrial development leaders in Bulloch County say it could be a natural fit for suppliers to the Hyundai Motor Group’s plant to set up shop here.

Hyundai’s announcement last month has communities across the region hoping parts of the operation could bring new business to them. Bulloch County’s Development Authority helped negotiate the project to this region.

Benjy Thompson, the CEO of the Development Authority, said, “there are a number of suppliers that will have to be within a certain distance to the main plant. Those will certainly come to the region. We’re not sure where yet. They’re not sure where yet.”

Potential supplier Aspen Aerogels has already started preparations for a plant in Bulloch County to make insulation sleeves for electric car batteries. That plant is the first to build in Bulloch County’s newest industrial site just 30 minutes from the megasite. Thompson says the park could see more arrivals.

“..it’s still very active and it will be until the very first car rolls off the line.”

Only a few miles from that site, Ogeechee Tech trains students on robotics and industrial maintenance. Thompson says that existing program could help prepare workers for what’s on the way.

“None of us know what’s going to happen, but we’re all preparing for what could happen.”

This will continue to develop over the next months and beyond.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand jury indicts two suspects for murder of European tourist in Savannah
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets
Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
FILE PHOTO
Property taxes expected to increase in Chatham County

Latest News

White Bluff Road blocked due to crash with serious injuries, according to police
Old theater to be revitalized in Pembroke
Old theater to be revitalized in Pembroke
THE News at 4:30
Old theater to be revitalized in Pembroke
THE News at 4:30
New McCall Park in Rincon officially open