Bulloch County Juneteenth celebration taking place in Portal this year

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders of the Bulloch County NAACP chapter will consolidate their Juneteenth observance in Portal this year.

Last year, they held two events in Brooklet and Portal, but hope this brings everyone together.

They’ll begin next Friday afternoon at the nearby Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center off of Highway 80 just outside Portal.

On Saturday, they’ll shift to Turpentine Drive in Portal with a parade then a full program.

Organizers hope people will attend to learn a part of history they might not know.

“I think this is about history. It’s about things our kids are not being taught in the classroom. If you come out to this event, you’re going to leave feeling in a different way,” said Yvette McCall, with the organizing committee.

For more information, click here for the Facebook Events page.

