Chatham County Police searching for a missing teenager

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

17 year old Livia Juana Pop Coc was last seen on May 5, 2022 at the Azalea Mobile Home Park.

Police says she recently moved here from Guatemala and that she does not speak English.

She may be with a male companion. Anyone with information is asked to call

