Coast Guard crew that responded to deadly boat crash shares intense experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost two weeks since the fatal boat collision on the Wilmington River. It took the lives of five people, four of whom were family members.

When the call came in at United States Coast Guard Station Tybee, crew members say it was pretty vague, but when they got to the scene they tell me it was serious, chaotic and intense.

It was a mayday call that Saturday.

“We got the crew together, got all our medical equipment and I think we were underway within 6 or 7 minutes of hearing the call,” said Devon Mazonkey with the U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee.

As four crew members hopped on the boat and headed to the scene, Scott Ralston, the Officer of the Day, stayed back making nonstop phone calls to surrounding agencies.

“Making sure that we can get the best assets and closest assets on scene that are the most suitable to help with the situation,” said Ralston.

”We had a general idea of what was going on, but you never know what to expect until you can actually show up and see it in person,” said Tyler Brumis-Morozumi.

When they got there they say it was loud, with helicopters circling overhead and crews calling out orders.

“The scene was very chaotic trying to determine what actually happened and how many people we were actually trying to locate.”

“That’s when you always resort back to training. We know what we have trained for.”

They were handed one of their first tasks.

“We had a backboard, and they actually had an injured woman in the one boat that was sinking. Immediately that was our top priority because we knew that we were able to assist her.”

As the hours went on and a headcount for all involved was determined, the search was on for three missing boaters.

“We kind of branched off and used our assets to the best capabilities by putting the Chatham County boats in a lot shallower water to search. We ran up and down the river searching with the Chatham Fire Department.”

The Coast Guard also provided a safety zone for the divers looking for them. Each of them say it was one of the worst calls they’ve responded to.

“We’re hoping to prevent things like this, but any time something like that happens it strikes home to the whole entire community.”

Even though what happened was an unimaginable tragedy …

“Knowing that we went out there and we did our best, I find it very rewarding.”

Crew members say they hope the community knows just how important their safety is to them.

“It shows the community how dedicated we are, as the Coast Guard, and the other agencies of Thunderbolt, Savannah and how many agencies we had there on scene very quickly who were able to assist. It’s kind of reassuring for people who are out on the water.”

This boat collision is still under investigation by the GA DNR and will be for the next several weeks. Just in the last week, Coast Guard Station Tybee said they’ve responded to 5 search and rescue calls.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.