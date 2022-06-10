Construction underway for a new Coast Guard Station Tybee building

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction on Coast Guard Station Tybee’s new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose building is well underway. So much progress has been made since they broke ground for it in January.

This massive, 25,000 square foot building is inching closer to being done every day. In fact, good news, construction is right on schedule with it set to be done in the spring of next year.

This new building will be three floors and it’ll be equipped with things like new computer systems, maintenance areas and upgraded living quarters for the crew. Crew members say this building replaced the 40-year-old, outdated facility that they knocked down.

Crew members say all the concrete slabs are poured for each floor, the steel beams are up and right now they’re doing steel stud framing. The garage bay is also built. This is where the crew says they’ll store two of their small Coast Guard boats.

Every day the crew says it looks different as the project moves into the various phases.

“Pretty soon you’re going to see them build a boat ramp here on Cockspur Island that’ll assist us to deploy our small boats from this island. Then they’re going to be working on a firefighting system where we can deploy 5,000 gallons of water, instantaneously, through a fire sprinkler system to control any fires that may be in the building,” Chief Petty Officer Warren Wilson said.

Until the construction is done, crew members are working out of trailers. They tell me it’s so exciting to see how far it’s come and they can’t wait until it’s done.

