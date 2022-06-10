Engineering camp in Savannah ends with a tour of the EnMarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A week-long engineering camp wraps up in Savannah today. It all came to a close with a tour of one of Savannah’s newest buildings, the EnMarket Arena.

25 students from schools across the Savannah area got a behind the scenes look today. It’s one of several chances they’ve had to see the many different fields of engineering this week.

Camp organizers say they did everything from touring the Georgia Ports Authority to building their own flashlights.

But for these rising juniors and seniors, they say it’s the long-term impact that sends this experience over the top.

Cristy Lawrence, the president of the Savannah Engineering Academy, said, “I think it’s extremely important. I think one of the most valuable things they get out of this camp is all the contacts they make all the engineers that they meet. We try to give them everyone’s name, title and contact information to keep, and we encourage them to reach out to us in the future.”

This camp is helped run by volunteers in engineering from across our community.

