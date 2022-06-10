Sky Cams
Enjoy drier weather with highs in the 90s

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front that passed through overnight is stalled out near the coast this morning. Despite the front being close, we will start off Friday dry with temperatures in the lower 70s along with a light northerly breeze. Temperatures jump up to the upper 80s by noon with highs in the lower 90s.

Friday Tybee Tides: 7.1′ 4:41AM I 0.7′ 11:08PM I 8.2′ 5:22PM

Friday will be the driest day out of the next few, so get outside and enjoy it if you can! The weather won’t alter your Friday evening plans, but it will still be warm with temperatures near 80 degrees at sunset.

Better rain chances return on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms around. A stronger storm or two will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected over the weekend. Small hail and wind gusts over 50 miles per hour will be possible in the stronger storms

Even warmer weather builds in next week, with lower 90s on Monday afternoon and mid 90s possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with low-end rain chances.

Tropical update:

Thankfully, there are no other areas of potential development we are monitoring for the next five days. A wave of Saharan dust over the Atlantic will move toward the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico over the next week. This dry air aloft will suppress tropical development over the next week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

