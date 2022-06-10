Ethics complaint against Savannah alderwoman dismissed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ethics Board for the City of Savannah has dismissed an ethics complaint filed against a Savannah alderwoman.

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire filed a complaint last week against Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter over statements Gibson-Carter made about the nonprofit during a Council work shop and regular meeting last month.

In the dismissal of the ethics complaint, the Ethics Board said, “Pursuant to 2-106-12, the Board unanimously dismisses the Complaint because it fails to state facts sufficient to invoke the disciplinary process or to be considered for further investigation.”

Read the full dismissal below:

