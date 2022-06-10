Exploring Georgia Peach World in Townsend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s something nostalgic about taking a road trip where the journey’s as important as the destination.

Some stops may offer a simple chance for refreshment, while others become an experience.

Drivers traveling I-95 between South Carolina and Florida may find themselves lured off the highway for a experience that is uniquely Georgian.

Jason Reott has been selling Georgia’s state fruit in some form for almost 20 years.

“They’re gonna be a little firm because they were just picked yesterday.”

What started as a job to make money for a new car, turned into a lifestyle and a career.

“I found quickly that I had a passion for setting up these peach stands and the passion for creating the business.”

In the early 2000s, while managing a handful of peach stands each summer in Macon, the grad student had an epiphany.

“The light bulb went off for me and said, there’s nobody on I-95 doing what we and so many other people were doing on I-75.”

So he and a group of students came to McIntosh County for a summer. They crashed in a hotel and sold peaches during the day.

As time passed, he upgraded to a house. And eventually the roadside stands gave way to actual stores off exit 58 in Townsend.

“It used to be a Huddle House. So inside the store it’s can be it’s been completely redone. We’ve been in this location for about eight years now.”

Today the store features everything from peach cider... to peach slushies... along with other “Made in Georgia” treats.

“How many trays of fudge we end up doing?”

“A lot of the people don’t have a chance to go into Savannah or to shoot up to Macon so their chance to get a taste of Georgia might be on and off the interstate.”

But Reott had a vision for something bigger.

“Will you radio over to the farm and let them know we need some more barbecue sandwiches?”

Land off Highway 57, just behind the store has been transformed.

“Thank you all for coming out today.”

Georgia Peach World Farm opened in February of last year... but not without some hiccups along the way.

“We learned real quick that it’s hard to grow peaches in this part of Georgia.”

“When COVID Hit it gave us a lot of downtime to be able to put in the infrastructure around the property.”

The end result... is an attraction for locals and travelers alike.

“That’s part of the blessing too is being able to have the community come out, kids come out, schools come out. Even seeing our own kids’ schools and friends come out and give them summer jobs. It just keeps evolving.”

And the next evolution is already in the works. He’ll start growing grapes to make wine later this year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.