Father of Crocker children back in court for first time in months

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the people charged in the deaths of a teenage brother and sister buried in their Effingham County backyard was back in court Friday.

This December will mark four years since the bodies of Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker Jr. were found in the backyard of their family home.

Five people are charged in this case - all with a family connection to the children.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kim Wright, and Mark Wright all face murder charges in their deaths. All three also face the potential of the death penalty when this case goes to trial.

Roy Prater and Candice Crocker have both entered guilty pleas. Both have also agreed to testify when this case goes to trial.

State-appointed attorneys for Elwyn Crocker, Sr. filed a new batch of pre-trial motions Friday in Effingham County Superior Court.

The presiding judge, Chief Judge F. Gates Peed, acknowledged this is the first time back in the courtroom addressing pre-trial motions since last fall. The capital murder case has been stalled by the pandemic, as well as a motion to recuse Judge Peed that was ultimately denied.

Capital defenders for Elwyn Crocker, Sr. have entered 30 pre-trial motions as of Friday, addressing issues ranging from how discovery and evidence will be shared by the state, to whether or not the death penalty should even be considered as punishment in this case.

As of right now, there will be 40 pre-trial motions considered by the judge on behalf of Elwyn Crocker, Sr., though the clerk of superior court says that number could change.

The judge will make rulings on all the pre-trial motions heard Friday at a later date.

As for the other two defendants, Kim Wright and Mark Wright, no dates have been set yet for their next appearance in court.

