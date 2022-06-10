Sky Cams
Friday last day for early voting in S.C.

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - More than 50,000 voters across South Carolina have already cast their ballot ahead of Election Day.

Friday is the final day to vote early for the state’s Primary Election Day, scheduled for June 14.

As you remember, the state passed a new law, officially changing in-person absentee voting to early voting – which means you no longer needed an excuse to cast your ballot early, but the voting window ahead of Election Day was shortened.

Let’s take a look at the latest numbers, which are from Tuesday.

Beaufort County has had more than 4,000 voters already come to their four locations to vote in the primary. That’s almost double of what they had for in-person absentee voting in the 2018 primary election.

In Hampton County, they’ve also had an increase this time. The county has seen more than 500 voters come in early, which is up from the 300 they had back in the 2018 primary.

Finally, in Jasper County, their numbers are down this year. About 200 voters came in for early voting. Back in 2018, they had more than 500 voters for in-person absentee voting.

Their elections director says she is surprised to see the low turnout.

“I’m sort of surprised the turnout is low but I’m think it is due to the fact that we don’t have any local races in this primary for Jasper County so a lot of people thinking it’s not important but of course all elections are important,” said Jasper County Elections and Registration Director Jeanine Bostick.

There are state races on the ballot for all voters including state superintendent of education, attorney general, secretary of state and of course, the governor’s race.

Election Day is on June 14 but if you want to vote early, Friday is your last day.

All early voting sites are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Beaufort County

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 15 John Galt Rd., Beaufort, SC 29906
  • Bluffton Recreation Center: 61B Ulmer Rd., Bluffton, SC 29910
  • Hilton Head Government Complex: 539 William Hilton Pkwy., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
  • St. Helena Branch Library: 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Rd, St. Helena Island, SC 29920

Hampton County

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 201 Jackson Avenue W., Hampton, SC 29924
  • Estill Bull Durham Center: 380 Railroad Avenue N., Estill, SC 29918
  • Yemassee Community Center: 10 Mixon Street, Yemassee, SC 29945

Jasper County

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office:1506 Grays Highway, Unit A, Ridgeland, SC 29936

