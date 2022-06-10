Ga. Primary Election early voting for runoff begins next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, early voting for runoff elections will start next week including two races in Chatham County.

Chief Recorders Court Judge and the County’s District 5 Board of Education seat are the positions that still need to be determined.

If you’re looking to vote by absentee ballot, Friday is the last day you’ll be able to apply for one. Otherwise, early voting will start next Monday, June 13 and run through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Unlike primary voting, there will only be one location to cast a ballot early and in-person for this runoff, and that’s the Board of Registrars main office at 1117 Eisenhower drive in Savannah. The board’s chairperson says that’s because they expect less turnout for the runoff than they had for the primary.

“We expect the turnout for the runoff to be much less. First of all, there’s very little activity on the Republican ballot, so there actually is no Republican runoff ballot so that will eliminate a number of people from voting in this June 21st runoff. Also, just historically turnout for runoffs are much lower,” said Colin Mcrae, Chairperson, Chatham County Board of Registrars.

If you’re looking to learn about some of the candidates on that ballot, the NAACP will be hosting a candidate forum for the Georgia Runoff Election this Saturday at the YMCA on May Street in Savannah at 11 a.m.

