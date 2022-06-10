Sky Cams
Hinesville Housing Authority reopens waitlist for two and three bedroom units

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Affordable housing is in need across the country and coastal Georgia is no different. The demand for an affordable place to live continues in Hinesville.

The Hinesville Housing Authority has reopened their waitlist for two and three bedroom units. Officials with the authority say they’ve already seen a spike in applicants this June.

Due to an influx of applicants earlier this year, Hinesville Housing Authority CEO Melanie Thompson says they closed their waiting list three months ago when the total number of applicants on the list had reached nearly 1400.

Since then, they’ve purged the list to ensure everything is up to date, and have reopened the waiting list for particular units on June 1st, while overall occupancy remains at 100 percent.

Thompson says this process helps them understand the full need of the community.

“We wanted to always have a replenished, correct, accurate list, so when we have units become available, we could house people immediately, families immediately. We have upcoming projects relatively in the near future. "

Thompson also says they have a request for proposal to build a new housing development in Hinesville.

For information on how to join the waitlist, click here.

