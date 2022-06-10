‘It’s too close to home’, Residents oppose proposal for a warehouse in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Port Wentworth are pushing back against a proposal for a warehouse right behind a neighborhood. This time the proposed development is in Rice Hope.

The proposal is for land already zoned residential for 1,500 homes because a developer wants to sell the land.

Shannon Peck owns a business and home in the area.

“We went from a residential area to this warehouse area, but we aren’t fixing the root problems in Port Wentworth.”

Those root problems she said are traffic, lack of amenities and schools.

“How do you ensure the safety of everyone, what’s the plan for the traffic? I think we just keep seeing plans for growth, but we don’t see plans for maintenance for correcting some of the problems,” Peck said.

A report provided by developers showed the amount of traffic driven to the area by a warehouse is almost 13 times more than if residential units were there. The warehouse would be built where people in that neighborhood will have a direct view.

District 1 Councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson said she’s against growth that’s not smart.

“Port Wentworth is my home and I understand a part of that does include warehouses, but it should not be warehouses in people’s front and backyards.”

The Osborne family also lives in Rice Hope and they said a warehouse takes away from the feel of community.

“Tim works for a trucking company. For 32 years, we’ve been a part of this industry. We feel like there’s a place for both, but it doesn’t belong in our neighborhood,” Kim Osborne said.

Councilwoman Nelson did confirm the city is discussing the idea of a moratorium on industrial zoning.

“There’s absolutely nothing standing in the way of doing that but each other.”

In the meantime, she said people need to show up to community meetings to voice their concerns and get their questions answered.

This is still a proposal. It has to go before planning and zoning for a recommendation, then council for a vote.

But first, the next community meeting to speak with developers is June 22 at 6:30pm in Port Wentworth City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.