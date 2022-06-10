Sky Cams
Lowcountry law enforcement announce several arrests made in child exploitation sting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement discussed working together to arrest multiple suspect for child exploitation crimes.

The office says they have arrested four people from our area and five others.

It’s all part of a proactive undercover operation put on by the Beaufort Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office back in March.

They created a task force consisting of multiple local, state, and federal agencies.

The Chief Criminal Investigator with South Carolina Attorney General’s Office warns this kind of crime can happen anywhere.

“We realize there is a need for it. And it doesn’t matter what community you’re in, how much money you make, how affluent you are, I mean kids are in danger. And if we know there is a need and we think it’s important, also for you community members and the suspects to see we’ll go anywhere, anytime, any place in the state to combat this problem,” said Kevin Atkins.

The Beaufort County Police department says to keep your children from becoming victim, make sure that you are monitoring what your kids are doing online.

The department is still looking for five suspects in the case.

