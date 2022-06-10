New McCall Park in Rincon officially open

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents of Effingham County now have a new park to explore.

County leaders unveiling the newly renovated McCall Park in Rincon Friday.

“The people have been waiting a long time, they deserve this, and we’re excited to deliver,” said Effingham County Manager Tim Callanan.

The park features a basketball court, baseball field, youth soccer field, walking trail and a dog park.

“We were so excited when we saw this, we got up bright and early this morning just to come,” said Rincon resident Tina Hill.

A feature Tina and her daughter Amy say they plan on taking full advantage of.

“Oh yeah, I’m home for the summer. We’re going to be here a lot,” Amy said.

The park itself was mainly funded through SPLOST, but the county also got some unexpected help.

“At the last minute we had a very generous donation by Mr. Keith Sapp in honor of his late son who used to play ball at this field,” Callanan said.

Keith and Lori Sapp’s son Jake died in a car accident in 2018.

“He was a great kid. Me and my wife miss him every day,” said Keith.

Jake loved just about every sport, so for the Sapp’s, helping with McCall Park made perfect sense.

“We’re glad we can bring something to the community for all the kids to come enjoy the field as much as we did. We loved our ball field; we love our community and in that we want Jake remembered. That’s the biggest thing, we don’t want him forgotten,” Lori says.

So even though Jake is gone, here at this park you’ll still see him, in the competitiveness on the ball fields, and in the joy on kids’ faces.

But admittedly what Jake may have loved most, “having his name on the sign. That would tickle him to death. He liked a little bit of attention,” joked Lori.

Despite being open there is still some more features coming to McCall Park as county leaders say they plan on adding a state-of-the-art playground sometime this fall.

