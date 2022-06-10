Old theater to be revitalized in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - An effort is underway in Pembroke to revitalize the city’s old theater. The TOS theater in downtown Pembroke opened in the 1930′s but closed in the 70′s for economic reasons. Now, one man is working with the city to give this once thriving theater a new life.

“What I see when I come through here is not a rundown place that needs to be demolished. What I see is a thriving cultural center that we can bring back to Pembroke,” said Joseph Frew-Miller.

Among the relics of old films and storage items that now call this theater home comes a vision to bring back theater experiences to north Bryan County.

“We don’t have a cultural hub here. We don’t have a place for people to meet, gather and have cultural experiences.”

Spearheaded by local digital media teacher Joseph Frew-Miller, he says the idea to revitalize the old theater came over a conversation with the mayor about shooting locations for his students’ films.

“And then I started talking with her about places to actually show our films. We don’t really have a place here to show a lot of our talent. Even at the high school, we don’t have an auditorium. So, this is a perfect place and it’s a perfect time to bring this project back to life.”

Over the next three years, Miller and the city plan to transform this space from a storage center to a cultural hub, complete with new seating, a new stage, and a new space for local students to show off their work.

It’s a hidden gem, say city staff, coming at a pivotal point ahead of projected growth.

Raul Secundino with the Pembroke Downtown Development Authority Director, said, “they don’t even know we have a theater. It’ll allow them to have something else to do, as far as going to a movie theater. It’s just something else to provide for the community for citizens now but also future citizens that choose to make Pembroke home.”

And for Miller, he hopes this theater’s curtain call comes sooner than later.

“It’s going to be the pride and joy of Pembroke, GA.”

The plans for the theater go beyond the building itself. City staff say they hope to open an outdoor event space next door and renovate the neighboring building into a bistro for the theater.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.