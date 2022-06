SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Rescue Me Friday - when we check in with what’s happening in the local animal-advocacy community.

We also get to meet a great pet who is available for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Rachel Bryan, the Humane Society’s shelter medicine manger, is here brought R.J. with her.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.