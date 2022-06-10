Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Youth Employment Program provides students with work experience over the summer

Youth Employment Program provides students with work experience over the summer
Youth Employment Program provides students with work experience over the summer(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be summer break, but for 19 high school students, they’re spending it gaining important work experience from Liberty County.

These students are hard at work this summer… working alongside Liberty County elected officials and employees.

These students are hard at work this summer working alongside Liberty County elected officials and employees.

“I’ve learned a lot, like how to work with others, and open myself up to new experiences.. and grow from it,” Lavey Austin said.

Students like E’moni Tisdale, who have dreams of being an athletic trainer.

“It’s very important to have connections, especially with people in the workforce that you want to be in when you grow up. For example, today, I met an athletic trainer, which is what I want to be when I grow up. He told me that if I needed any connections or anything, to ask him, and that was very helpful.”

The Youth Employment Program is a paid program that focuses on providing professional experiences to high school students. They rotate between different county departments, assisting with what’s needed.

“I do paperwork, run around to the other stations, where the other kids in the program are, and sit and learn from my mentors.”

For many, it’s their first job.

Youth coordinator Larry Murray said, “we want them to learn how to go about working in the job field. For a lot of them, these are their first jobs, and they don’t fully understand work etiquette, or you know, just being able to come to work on time. They need to understand these little things so that they can excel when they go out into the real world.”

Murray says the program has grown to 19 students, compared to 16 last year.

“We’re trying to give more kids in the community more opportunities to be able to work.”

An experience that’s more than just learning workplace skills.

“I hope to learn to come out of my shells a little. I can be a little shy and nervous.”

A mentorship program that’s helping these students learn outside of the classroom.

The program lasts for five weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand jury indicts two suspects for murder of European tourist in Savannah
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets
Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
FILE PHOTO
Property taxes expected to increase in Chatham County

Latest News

Engineering camp in Savannah ends with a tour of the EnMarket Arena
Engineering camp in Savannah ends with a tour of the EnMarket Arena
County Leaders open McCall Park
New McCall Park in Rincon officially open
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Team will be at Chatham County Hurricane Expo this weekend
Preparations for Books to Kids backpack giveaway
Preparations for Books to Kids backpack giveaway