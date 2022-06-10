Youth Employment Program provides students with work experience over the summer

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be summer break, but for 19 high school students, they’re spending it gaining important work experience from Liberty County.

These students are hard at work this summer… working alongside Liberty County elected officials and employees.

These students are hard at work this summer working alongside Liberty County elected officials and employees.

“I’ve learned a lot, like how to work with others, and open myself up to new experiences.. and grow from it,” Lavey Austin said.

Students like E’moni Tisdale, who have dreams of being an athletic trainer.

“It’s very important to have connections, especially with people in the workforce that you want to be in when you grow up. For example, today, I met an athletic trainer, which is what I want to be when I grow up. He told me that if I needed any connections or anything, to ask him, and that was very helpful.”

The Youth Employment Program is a paid program that focuses on providing professional experiences to high school students. They rotate between different county departments, assisting with what’s needed.

“I do paperwork, run around to the other stations, where the other kids in the program are, and sit and learn from my mentors.”

For many, it’s their first job.

Youth coordinator Larry Murray said, “we want them to learn how to go about working in the job field. For a lot of them, these are their first jobs, and they don’t fully understand work etiquette, or you know, just being able to come to work on time. They need to understand these little things so that they can excel when they go out into the real world.”

Murray says the program has grown to 19 students, compared to 16 last year.

“We’re trying to give more kids in the community more opportunities to be able to work.”

An experience that’s more than just learning workplace skills.

“I hope to learn to come out of my shells a little. I can be a little shy and nervous.”

A mentorship program that’s helping these students learn outside of the classroom.

The program lasts for five weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.