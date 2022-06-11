Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 06-11-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winner winner soggy dinner in the Lowcountry today! Some cities like Bluffton and Levy received three inches of rain, while most cities west of I-95 have remained dry. There’s still chance many of us will still get a down pour or two late this afternoon and evening as a stalled front will move north as a warm front tonight. Most storm steadily dissipate after 8:31pm sunset, but a few may linger through 10pm.

Daybreak Sunday mostly sunny, muggy, 73° with afternoon highs near 91° and just a 30% chance of isolated rain storms.

Monday and Tuesday we have a low end rain storm chance and hot; highs inland should be in the mid to upper 90s with even some low 100 degree temps possible well inland (mainly on Tuesday over far interior portions of the Lowcountry.) On Tuesday, high temps will be close to reaching record levels. The record June 14th is 102° set in 2010. The combination of high temperatures and moderate to high levels of humidity will lead to heat indices of at least 105° for many areas away from the immediate coast on Monday and Tuesday and Heat Advisories may be issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Wednesday an Excessive Heat Warning may even be needed for some of the area away from the coast, especially inland portions of the SC Lowcountry. Otherwise, rain chances will be pretty low for this time of year with mostly inland afternoon/early evening showers and thunderstorms possible..

MARINE: Tonight...S winds 10-15 kt, becoming SW late, seas 2-3 ft; a slight chance of showers and tstorms early this evening. Sunday...S winds 10- 5 kt, seas 2-3 ft, a slight chance of showers and tstorms in the afternoon. Sunday Night...S winds 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 3 ft. Monday...SW winds 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 2-3 ft.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible from Beaufort County southward through McIntosh County starting Monday.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

