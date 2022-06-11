Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road

Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday afternoon.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday afternoon.

Officials say according to a preliminary investigation, a tractor trailer was attempting to turn from White Bluff Road onto Lee Boulevard around 3 p.m. when the truck struck a low-hanging power line, resulting in the lines falling into the roadway.

The motorcycle, driven by 49-year-old Brian Easley, struck the downed lines.

Easley died from his injuries.

The crash in under investigation.

