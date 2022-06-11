‘Y’all not letting his case go cold’: Friends, family remember victims of Savannah mass shooting a year later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friends and families are remembering a deadly mass shooting in Savannah’s historic district.

A year doesn’t change the fact that many of the families who lived in Fred Wessels Homes during a mass shooting are still grieving. Many of the apartments were sprayed with bullets, but whoever did it still hasn’t been found.

Six people were injured, including an 18-month-old child, and two people were killed.

One of the victims was Arthur Milton.

“I said he got shot so where he at? They took...took my baby,” said Ayanna Hill, his mother.

Milton’s mother remembers the moments before she heard the news.

“He was telling me...I want to tell you your son didn’t make it...no mother wants to hear their child didn’t survive.”

She buried him a day after he turned 20 years old and said his daughter is seven months old. She never got to meet him.

Hill said: “I look his little girl in the face everyday and it hurts that I see him.”

Alderman Detric Leggett remembers the pain when families found out their loved ones didn’t make it.

“Being at the hospital when the notification came and to hear the wailing the family did and the moms screaming. It just went down. That’s one thing you’ll never forget.”

Elijah West Jr. comes by every Friday to pick up his granddaughter who lives with her mom right across the street from the shooting.

“I was right here parked where the shooting took place and thinking that it could’ve been me and my granddaughter.”

He was shocked hearing about the shooting and it got worse when he found out he taught the two men who were killed.

“I think about them every time I drive down these cross streets...the first thing that pops in my head is Arthur.”

Saturday is a day that still stings for families, friends and neighbors.

Alderman Leggett said: “I’d never say this is an anniversary.”

Arthur’s mom said losing a child is painful and they won’t stop until her son’s killer is found.

“Y’all not letting his case go cold. I won’t stand for that.”

She said she calls detectives every other week for updates and leads, but there are still no suspects or arrests.

Alderman Detric Leggett said they’re still putting pressure on the housing authority for more security so this neighborhood can have some peace.

Savannah Police is offering a $10,000 reward and they’re urging the public to come forward with any tips. You can remain anonymous.

SPD CRIME TIP LINE: (912) 525-3124

CRIMESTOPPERS: (912) 234-2020

