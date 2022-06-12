Sky Cams
37th and Barnard closed after bike crash

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to SPD, 37th and Barnard is closed after a crash involving car and a cyclist Sunday evening.

Eastbound lanes of 37th are closed and drivers are urged to use a different route.

Officials say the victim’s injuries are serious.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

