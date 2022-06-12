37th and Barnard closed after bike crash
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to SPD, 37th and Barnard is closed after a crash involving car and a cyclist Sunday evening.
Eastbound lanes of 37th are closed and drivers are urged to use a different route.
Officials say the victim’s injuries are serious.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
#SPDTraffic Officers are in the area of 37th and Barnard for a vehicle versus bicycle crash with serious injuries. Eastbound lanes of 37th are currently closed. Please seek an alternate route.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 12, 2022
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.