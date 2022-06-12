37th and Barnard closed after bike crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to SPD, 37th and Barnard is closed after a crash involving car and a cyclist Sunday evening.

Eastbound lanes of 37th are closed and drivers are urged to use a different route.

Officials say the victim’s injuries are serious.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

#SPDTraffic Officers are in the area of 37th and Barnard for a vehicle versus bicycle crash with serious injuries. Eastbound lanes of 37th are currently closed. Please seek an alternate route. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 12, 2022

