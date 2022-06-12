March for our lives rally held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The national March for our Lives movement made its way to Savannah’s Daffin Park with ralliers calling on lawmakers to curb gun violence.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take, but I know that we can’t stop making a stand. And I’m going to keep showing up until we start introducing legislation that will make a difference,” Lisa Swain, Savannah Resident said.

The rally part of a larger voter engagement event dubbed “Hot Vote Summer” hoping to get attendees to the polls.

“All these issues can be resolved by getting engaged and voting, by making sure that people know where they can get plugged in with their community and how to take action against any of the issues -- being proactive, not reactive,” Devon Spiva, Event Organizer said.

Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams making a surprise appearance alongside Savannah mayor Van Johnson.

Organizers urged ralliers to go beyond the chants and marches.

“It’s more about calling your senators, going out and canvassing, and talking with people, instead of just walking around,” George Penniman, Savannah March for our Lives Organizer said.

Attendees were met with some counter protesters.

“I am against gun violence. I am against discrimination. Of course I agree with them in all of those aspects, but I do not believe that abortion is a fundamental right of human kind,” Thrin Short, Counter Protester said.

But say focusing on multiple issues will help enact change.

“There’s a lot of intersectionality between the March for our Lives and Planned Parenthood and all these issues that we’re seeing today. So better to keep it together than break it up,” George Penniman, Savannah March for our Lives Organizer said.

