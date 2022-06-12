Students from Richmond Hill High School performed across Italy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Choir students from Richmond Hill High School recently returned from a tour oversees.

“You see pictures and think ‘oh that looks great’ but then once we were there it was just so surreal,” Janet Wooten, Choral Director said.

32 students got to perform across Italy singing for crowds of worshippers at the Vatican and other religious sites.

“I can’t even begin to explain what it felt like to be in front of hundreds of people. The lights are glimmering on all of the golden foil and the mosaics and all the paintings and it’s just gorgeous,” Savannah Legg, Choir Member said.

It was the first international trip ever for the school’s choir.

One they say helped them not only experience new cultures but also grow closer to each other.

“There’s no other group of people than the ones I performed with that will really understand what the whole experience was like,” Payton Lark, Choir Member said.

And for choir director Janet Wooten the final performance at the Vatican signified an end of the road of sorts for some members, many of whom are graduating.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the choir. Just the emotion, the spirit that was in the room and I think at that moment the students realized that we have worked for this and now we’re here. This is really happening,” Wooten said.

An ending to a musical journey that brought students from an area known for its small town feel to some of the world’s largest churches.

“But in the end, music is a universal language. So when we’re performing the mass or we’re performing with the other high schools, we’re able to connect through music,” Wooten said.

