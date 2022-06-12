Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

US: Pfizer COVID-19 appears effective for kids under 5

A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and...
A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination.

The review issued Sunday by the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward a decision on vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, perhaps as soon as June 21. Parents have been waiting months to protect America’s youngest children, who number roughly 18 million.

The FDA said children who received the kid-sized shots developed a strong immune response to help fight off the coronavirus. That’s the requirement needed to win FDA authorization.

Late last week the FDA posted a similar analysis of Moderna’s shots for children under 6.

On Wednesday, the FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to vote on whether to recommend the two companies’ shots.

____

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday...
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road
Arthur Milton
‘Y’all not letting his case go cold’: Friends, family remember victims of Savannah mass shooting a year later
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
Coast Guard crew that responded to deadly boat crash shares intense experience
Coast Guard crew that responded to deadly boat crash shares intense experience

Latest News

Students from Richmond Hill High School performed at the Vatican
Students from Richmond Hill High School performed at the Vatican
A Massachusetts teenager paralyzed from the waist down by a hockey injury walked across the...
WATCH: Paralyzed teen walks across stage to get high school diploma
A Massachusetts teenager paralyzed from the waist down by a hockey injury walked across the...
WATCH: Paralyzed teen walks across stage to get high school diploma
37th and Barnard closed after crash
37th and Barnard closed after bike crash