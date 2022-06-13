Sky Cams
1 dead, another critically injured in shooting outside of Grady Hospital

Police investigating shooting outside of Grady Hospital in Downtown Atlanta
Police investigating shooting outside of Grady Hospital in Downtown Atlanta(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting at a hospital in Downtown Atlanta has left one person dead and another critically injured in what police are calling a family dispute.

Officers responded to a shooting outside of Grady Hospital shortly before midnight. When they arrived, investigators determined there was a prior shooting in DeKalb County involving several family members who eventually showed up at Grady and began shooting at each other again.

One of the victims was struck in front of the hospital and police are now looking for three people that may have been involved. Investigators are combing through video surveillance for any information that could lead to an arrest.

There is no active threat to Grady Hospital or the surrounding community.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

