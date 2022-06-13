1 dead, another critically injured in shooting outside of Grady Hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting at a hospital in Downtown Atlanta has left one person dead and another critically injured in what police are calling a family dispute.

Officers responded to a shooting outside of Grady Hospital shortly before midnight. When they arrived, investigators determined there was a prior shooting in DeKalb County involving several family members who eventually showed up at Grady and began shooting at each other again.

One of the victims was struck in front of the hospital and police are now looking for three people that may have been involved. Investigators are combing through video surveillance for any information that could lead to an arrest.

There is no active threat to Grady Hospital or the surrounding community.

Police say a group of family members started shooting at each other outside of Grady Hospital in Downtown ATL last night. One person is dead & the other is now in critical condition. I have full details on what led up to the shooting on Wake Up Atlanta right now. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/zaPC9PnIKU — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) June 13, 2022

