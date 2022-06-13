Sky Cams
2022 Juneteenth Music Festival happening this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday.

It’s a day celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and African American culture.

Savannah’s annual Juneteenth Music Festival will be held Saturday.

The Daughters of Mary Magdalene Vice President Ivan Cohen and Senior Advisor Beverly Santos joined us on Morning Break to talk about the upcoming event.

Culturist Union Celebrates Official Grand Opening, Juneteenth
Congaree Global Golf Imitative preparing kids for college
2022 Juneteenth Music Festival happening this Saturday
