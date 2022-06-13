2022 Juneteenth Music Festival happening this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday.

It’s a day celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and African American culture.

Savannah’s annual Juneteenth Music Festival will be held Saturday.

The Daughters of Mary Magdalene Vice President Ivan Cohen and Senior Advisor Beverly Santos joined us on Morning Break to talk about the upcoming event.

