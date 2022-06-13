5 people face federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal prosecutors announced five people were charged with fraud after securing thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief Monday afternoon - two of them from the Coastal Empire.

The Department of Justice has charged Brandon Williams of Savannah and Jennai Mance of Fort Stewart with using fake information to get thousands of dollars in loans intended for struggling businesses.

Williams is charged with wire fraud.

He’s also facing drug and gun charges from the Southern District of Georgia.

Prosecutors did not say what prompted those charges - but they do carry the potential for life in prison.

In Mance’s case - the U.S. attorney says she’s pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to a Paycheck Protection Program application.

All 5 alleged cases of fraud total to more than 130-thousand dollars paid out to the defendants.

Here is a list of all the defendants and their charges:

Brandon Lamar Williams, a/k/a “NH Skilo,” 30, of Savannah, charged in a second superseding federal indictment with two counts of Wire Fraud related to fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Williams also is charged in seven other counts with drug and firearm charges that carry penalties of up to life in prison.

Cameron Mills, 30, of Hephzibah, Ga., charged with Bank Fraud; False Statement on a Loan Application; and Wire Fraud, related to applications that enabled him to secure a PPP loan.

Jennai Mance, 34, of Fort Stewart, Ga., charged and pled guilty to Wire Fraud, related to a PPP application.

Matthew Patsches, 24, of Hudson, Fla., pled guilty to an information charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, related to two April 2021 applications for PPP loans.

Willie Craft, 28, of Round Rock, Texas, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, related to a PPP application and Economic Injury Disaster Loan application.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

