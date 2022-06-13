Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

8-year-old wandered alone on busy road after dad left to go drinking, court docs say

Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.
Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – An 8-year-old boy was found wandering alone on a busy four-lane road in Ohio on Saturday, seeking help after his father left him home alone to go drinking, court records show.

Delhi Township police wrote in an affidavit that the child told officers that his dad leaves him and his 7-year-old sister home alone “often for a long time to go drink.”

Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.

Court records state that Deleon “created a substantial risk to his son, of whom he has custody, by leaving him home alone while going drinking.”

Deleon is being held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges including endangering children and driving under an OVI license suspension.

His first court appearance is Monday.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
37th and Barnard closed after crash
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle at 37th, Barnard
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday...
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday

Latest News

Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard is stepping down from his role with the city to return home to...
Savannah Fire Chief stepping down from role to return to Colorado
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges
House panel co-chair Liz Cheney said ‘inebriated’ Rudy Giuliani told former President Donald...
Cheney: Trump followed 'inebriated' Giuliani's advice
The Pest Informer in North Carolina is looking for up to seven households in the continental...
This pest control company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in your home
Raising Hope Gala held at Savannah Convention Center
Raising Hope Gala held at Savannah Convention Center