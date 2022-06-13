Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.

(80 Acres/Provided)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced that 80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton County.

80 Acres Farms is an industry leading vertical farming company.

A $120 million investment in Covington, Georgia will help the company meet the demand for fresh produce.

“We are excited to welcome 80 Acres Farms to Georgia as we continue finding new, exciting ways to support and grow our state’s No. 1 agriculture industry,” said Governor Kemp.

This farm facility is under construction with an expected completion by August and it will be distributing to retailers by early 2023.

“I look forward to seeing the difference that 80 Acres Farms will make in Covington as they employ hardworking Georgians and pour into in the local community and surrounding region.”

It will be capable of growing leafy greens, microgreens, vine crops, and fruits year-round.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
37th and Barnard closed after crash
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle at 37th, Barnard
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday...
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday

Latest News

Fans
Senior Citizens Inc. work to help coastal communities under heat advisory
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
2022 Juneteenth Music Festival happening this Saturday
Juneteenth: What really happened?
court gavel
Charleston man sentenced to 7 years in prison