80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced that 80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton County.

80 Acres Farms is an industry leading vertical farming company.

A $120 million investment in Covington, Georgia will help the company meet the demand for fresh produce.

“We are excited to welcome 80 Acres Farms to Georgia as we continue finding new, exciting ways to support and grow our state’s No. 1 agriculture industry,” said Governor Kemp.

This farm facility is under construction with an expected completion by August and it will be distributing to retailers by early 2023.

“I look forward to seeing the difference that 80 Acres Farms will make in Covington as they employ hardworking Georgians and pour into in the local community and surrounding region.”

It will be capable of growing leafy greens, microgreens, vine crops, and fruits year-round.

