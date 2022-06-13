Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Charleston man sentenced to 7 years in prison

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) - 29-year-old Travis Stefenon Dequan Lawrence of Charleston was sentenced to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to officials, when Lawrence was arrested, he had a stolen pistol with a magazine holding 17 rounds of hollow point ammunition.

In addition, they say the evidence presented to the court showed that Lawrence was a felon and self-professed member of a dangerous street gang.

Lawrence was sentence to 7 years in prison and a three-year term of court-order supervision.

There is no parole in this case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Charleston Police Department are in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
37th and Barnard closed after crash
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle at 37th, Barnard
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday...
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday

Latest News

Fans
Senior Citizens Inc. work to help coastal communities under heat advisory
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
2022 Juneteenth Music Festival happening this Saturday
Juneteenth: What really happened?
80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.