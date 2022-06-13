Charleston man sentenced to 7 years in prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) - 29-year-old Travis Stefenon Dequan Lawrence of Charleston was sentenced to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to officials, when Lawrence was arrested, he had a stolen pistol with a magazine holding 17 rounds of hollow point ammunition.

In addition, they say the evidence presented to the court showed that Lawrence was a felon and self-professed member of a dangerous street gang.

Lawrence was sentence to 7 years in prison and a three-year term of court-order supervision.

There is no parole in this case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Charleston Police Department are in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.