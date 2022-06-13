Counselors keeping kids safe at camp during the heat advisory

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer camps are well underway and, with the heat advisory in effect today in some of our viewing areas, camp counselors are working extra hard to make sure the kids are safe in the heat.

Luckily, most of these camps say they are set up to accommodate any type of weather that we might see here on the coast. Camp directors at the Islands YMCA say the campers spend the mornings outside, when it’s cooler, and the afternoons inside.

Summer camp at the Islands YMCA is Monday through Friday and most of the campers spend their whole day there. Camp counselors say any time a heat advisory is in effect, like today, they pay extra attention to how the kids are feeling.

They give them as many water breaks as they need and they try to keep them in the AC or shade as much as possible.

Kathleen Russell, Executive Director of the Islands YMCA, says they will make changes to their schedule on days like today as well. For example, if they go on any walking field trips they’ll do them when the forecast says the coolest part of the day is.

Russell says they have plenty of options to keep the kids entertained on days when outside time is limited.

“We will not be having them participate in any outdoor activities other than splash pad or the pool. We’ll do movies, we do summer learning loss programs, activities in the gymnasium, yoga, so we have of things that we can do inside the building.”

As a reminder, the heat advisory is in effect here in Chatham County until 7:00 p.m. tonight.

