Crews start the next phase of removing debris from Hendrix Park

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The race to reopen Hendrix Park in north Bryan County continues.

The damaged recreation complex was used to compile debris following April’s tornado.

Now crews have started work on the next phase of removing the debris.

Crews say they’ve been working every day since late last week to grind up the 27-hundred dump truck loads worth of debris from Hendrix Park.

In addition, they’ll be working 12 hours a day until the massive pile of vegetative debris is fully ground up.

Officials from the company in charge of this project say the process has two parts: splitting the logs and operating the grinder.

They say they’re used to working with storm damage as they’ve done a lot of work following hurricanes in Louisiana.

Crews say that once this debris is all ground up it will be hauled off to serve another purpose.

“So you see the material piled here and we’ll bring in trucks and we’ll load this material into trucks, and we’ll transfer it to fuel markets in the pulp and paper industries where it’s converted into energy,” Glen Williamson said.

Crews say they expect the work to wrap up in about two and a half weeks.

