Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Culturist Union Celebrates Official Grand Opening, Juneteenth

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A newly opened, Black owned local coffee shop and artisan marketplace is celebrating its’ official grand opening with a Juneteenth event for the entire community.

June 19th is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is an opportunity to gather as a community and recognize African American culture and tradition.

Less than two months ago, Elbi Elm opened the Culturist Union in Savannah, a coffee shop and community space inspired by an iconic Black Female trailblazer.

“I really wanted creatives to have a place to gather. I did a lot of research about Madame CJ Walker, the Madame CJ Walker Culturist Union, and in that creative spirit I wanted everyone to feel seen and welcome.”

Elm said the Culturist Union offers an experience beyond a traditional coffee shop.

“It’s so much more than a coffee shop. We’re an artisan marketplace, we host 50 local African-American vendors, we champion community events, we put on events,” she said.

Elm said she could not have brought this vision to reality without the support of so many.

“When I had this idea, I partnered with Carver State Bank, the local African American bank. We also partnered with a few local investors. We wanted to create a historical reference to Black culture in Savannah.”

Culture and Community - two things that will be celebrated this Juneteenth Weekend.

“TCU was formed June 19, 2019, so in celebration of our three year anniversary, and an ode to Juneteenth, we are celebrating our grand opening that weekend.”

On Friday, the Culturist Union will host an event for the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce. “Unlocking Financial Freedom, A Juneteenth Kickoff for Black Entrepreneurs,” is free and open to the public on Friday, June 17th from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Also on Friday, the Culturist Union will host a Grand Opening Juneteenth Soiree. The cocktail party is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $50.

Lastly, on Saturday, a ribbon cutting.

“Saturday June 18th is our ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. with short remarks from Judge Tammy Stokes and other incredible important leaders in the community,” Elm said. There will also be children’s activities.

Elm hopes the events this weekend will bring together people from all walks of life to recognize the importance of Juneteenth

“Black Culture is American Culture. This is an opportunity to celebrate how far Black Culture has come. A good time to honor and pay tribute to our ancestors and where we’ve been and where we are now, and I think it’s a good celebration, celebrating who we are, what we do.”

The Culturist Union is located at 3129 Bull St. in Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday...
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road
37th and Barnard closed after crash
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle at 37th, Barnard
Arthur Milton
‘Y’all not letting his case go cold’: Friends, family remember victims of Savannah mass shooting a year later
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous

Latest News

37th and Barnard closed after crash
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle at 37th, Barnard
Culturist Union Celebrates Official Grand Opening, Juneteenth
Culturist Union Celebrates Official Grand Opening, Juneteenth
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 500 block of 54th St.
Police investigating shooting outside of Grady Hospital in Downtown Atlanta
Family dispute outside Grady Hospital results in 1 death, 1 critical injury