‘Dancing on the Diamond’; Savannah Bananas cast a new junior dance team

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have cast a new set of performers giving some of the baseball players a run for their money when it comes to dancing!

Carolina Collective Dance Centre is now the home of the official junior dance team for the Savannah Bananas, ‘The Banana Splitz.’

“I never would’ve guessed that I’d be a Banana Split,” Savy Luechtefeld, Dancer said.

The talented bunch is bringing the Banana’s team owner Jesse Cole’s vision to life.

A young dance team that wears green, sparkly costumes and ends every routine with a split.

“We’re young, so we’re non-ripe bananas so that’s why we’re green,” Savy said.

The 15 dancers train every week perfecting new steps to bring to the diamond.

So far, the dancers have performed at three games adding to the, already, high every atmosphere at Historic Grayson Stadium.

“They do a pregame show and then they do one in the game, which has been between either the third inning or the fifth inning,” Tess Luechtefeld, Owner, Carolina Collective Dance Centre said.

“I was just amazed that we get to perform in front of this huge crowd,” Layla Morgan, Dancer said.

“I personally enjoyed it so much. The crowd was wild to hear,” Sophia Lombardo, Dancer said.

“They were just like going with us and on the beat and they were like having fun while we were having fun too,” Savy said.

After all, this is what Banana’s fans do best!

Studio Owner Tess Luechtefeld says this is an opportunity of a lifetime and that it’s chance for the hard work they put in all year to be showcased.

“We’re just so grateful. I mean, it’s been a huge opportunity for these dancers to learn a completely different element of dance. I’m just so proud of them,” Tess said.

Luechtefeld says as a part of the Banana’s cast now she hopes her dancers leave a lasting impression on everyone in the stands.

“My hope is that they’re positive role models, just as we try to be for these dancers,” Tess said.

The girls don’t perform at every game, but if you want to see them in action they will be dancing at Wednesday night’s game.

They will also be performing at the games on July 8 and August 27.

